HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

