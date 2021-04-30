Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

