Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

HON traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

