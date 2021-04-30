Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $812.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

