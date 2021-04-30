Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 1,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

