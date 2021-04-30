Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

