Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

