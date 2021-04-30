Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 775 at Canaccord Genuity

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698 ($9.12).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 817.80 ($10.68). The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 758.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 699.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

