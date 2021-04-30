HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

