Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% to $4.52-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $195.92 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

