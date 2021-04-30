HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $8.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.70. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -298.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

