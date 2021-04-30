HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $1.21. HUMBL shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 13,010,807 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

