Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.29.

Shares of H opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.18. The firm has a market cap of C$17.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

