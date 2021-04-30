IBM Retirement Fund Has $487,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 26.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 27.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

