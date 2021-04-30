IBM Retirement Fund Has $550,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

