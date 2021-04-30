IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

