IBM Retirement Fund Sells 115 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $426.59 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

