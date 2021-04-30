IBM Retirement Fund Sells 203 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $309.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

