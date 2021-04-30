IBM Retirement Fund Sells 229 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

IDEX stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.14. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

