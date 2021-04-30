IBM Retirement Fund Sells 477 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

