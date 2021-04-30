Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.90) on Monday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of £910.04 million and a P/E ratio of -32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.