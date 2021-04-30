ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ICL Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ICL Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 2,688,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.