Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $662.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

