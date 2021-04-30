Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,527.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

