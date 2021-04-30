Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

