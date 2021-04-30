Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in 2U by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

