Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,058 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in 2U by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

