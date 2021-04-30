IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

