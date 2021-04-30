IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.
Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.