IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.

IEX stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

