IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.11.
NYSE:IEX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.15. 359,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
