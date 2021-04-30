IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.11.

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.15. 359,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

