IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $9.92. IKONICS shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 8,413 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,767 shares of company stock worth $141,106,590. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

