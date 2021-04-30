Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $232.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

