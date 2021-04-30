Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

