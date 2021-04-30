Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Illumina by 24.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $399.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

