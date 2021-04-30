Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $399.93 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

