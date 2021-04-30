IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMIAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

