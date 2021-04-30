Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Immutep stock remained flat at $$3.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Immutep has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.95.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

