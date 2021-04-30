Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $985.58

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 985.58 ($12.88) and last traded at GBX 977 ($12.76), with a volume of 13390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 729.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

