Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $113.85

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $110.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $112.78, with a volume of 2,424 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $565,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,206 shares of company stock worth $189,629,170.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inari Medical by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

