Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

ETR:SZG opened at €27.38 ($32.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of €28.60 ($33.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.00.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

