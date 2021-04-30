Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 404,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

