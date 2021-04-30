Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3504303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

