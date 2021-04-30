Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 474,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

