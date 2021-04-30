Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.