Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,842. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

