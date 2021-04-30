InsaneCoin Market Cap Achieves $319,527.62 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $319,527.62 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,371,083 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.