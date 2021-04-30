Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SWIM opened at $26.88 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
About Latham Group
