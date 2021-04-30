Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SWIM opened at $26.88 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Get Latham Group alerts:

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.