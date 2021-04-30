Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,607. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

