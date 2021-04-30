Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.
Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,607. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
