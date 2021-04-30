Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

