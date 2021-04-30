Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $394,807.84 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $23.68 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. State Street Corp bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

